Experience the allure and warmth of the newly opened Park Hyatt Marrakech, where guests are welcomed with open arms.

Park Hyatt Marrakech has welcomed its first guests, marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Morocco. The opening expands the brand’s presence in Africa, joining Park Hyatt Zanzibar and the forthcoming Park Hyatt Johannesburg, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

The 19-acre (7.5-hectare) resort is uniquely located approximately 5.5 miles (9 kilometres) from Marrakech’s historic Medina district. It is situated at the base of the Atlas Mountains in a beautiful, secluded area surrounded by palm, olive, and jacaranda trees. The resort is conveniently located next to the Al Maaden Golf Resort, offering guests exclusive access to the 18-hole course.

The Park Hyatt Marrakech offers a modern and stylish interpretation of Arab-Berber heritage, setting it apart from other luxury hotels. The hotel aims to provide an enriching experience for travellers by incorporating authentic design, a focus on the surrounding environment, contemporary art, global fine dining, and individually tailored wellness. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the splendour of Marrakech and Morocco.



Comprising 16 pavilions positioned around a central zeolite patio, Park Hyatt Marrakech embodies the tailored, refined luxury of the renowned brand. It offers unique, local experiences for guests, from having breakfast in a hot-air balloon in the Three Atlas Valleys to enjoying dinner in a Bedouin tent in the Agafay desert and luxury electric car airport transfers.



Imaad Rahmouni, a well-known architect based in Marrakech, took inspiration from Arab-Berber traditions to design a luxurious and contemporary Park Hyatt Marrakech. The design successfully combines modern amenities with the region’s rich craftsmanship and materials traditions. It intentionally highlights the surrounding panoramas as an extension of its interiors. From the grand lobby window to the spa treatment and relaxation rooms, as well as the main pool sunbeds, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic Atlas Mountains and Mount Toubkal.

The 130 guestrooms and suites are some of the largest in Marrakech and are designed to feel like home. They offer privacy and tranquillity with Moroccan influences. Each room has traditional wool Berber carpets and headboards featuring the Tataoui motif, a local roofing style using laurel branches. The rooms also showcase modern art sourced from Ifitry Artists’ Residence.



The resort also offers a variety of authentic and globally inspired dining options, reflecting the brand’s elevated food and wine expertise, alongside a peaceful retreat with easy access to golf.

Their spa spans over 23,000 square feet and celebrates Morocco’s hammam rituals and holistic therapies. They use products from Sodashi, known for its natural ingredients, and Nectarome, which offers high-quality natural products from Moroccan traditions. The spa team can suggest personalised treatments, such as a Hammam Escape for exfoliation or a Muscle and Sports Massage for recovery. There’s also a hair salon, a 2,153-square-foot fitness centre, and a yoga studio for guests to maintain their fitness goals. The resort features outdoor and indoor heated pools, offering stunning valley and mountain views.



