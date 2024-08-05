EU and Singapore conclude negotiations for landmark Digital Trade Agreement

The EU and Singapore have finalised negotiations for a Digital Trade Agreement (DTA). This marks the EU’s first agreement of this kind and demonstrates its aim to establish global standards for digital trade regulations and cross-border data transmission.

The DTA will complement the 2019 EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, further connecting both economies and benefiting businesses and consumers engaged in digital trade. It will enforce rules that foster consumer trust, ensure predictability and legal certainty for businesses, and remove or prevent unjustified barriers to digital trade. Additionally, it will create new economic opportunities while ensuring a safe online environment.

This agreement will strengthen EU-Singapore trade relations by facilitating digitally enabled trade in goods and services, ensuring free cross-border data flows, and bolstering trust in digital trade through robust anti-spam regulations.

The EU and Singapore will lead global digital policy development, maintaining open and fair digital economies. The agreement promotes the EU’s approach to digital and data regulations, prioritizing people and their rights and preserving policy space for addressing new challenges in the digital economy.