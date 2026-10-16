Discover Hotel Krallerhof in the Austrian Alps

Located in the heart of Salzburger Land, beneath the impressive Leoganger Steinberge mountains, the hotel has been owned by the Altenberger family since 1956.

Krallerhof offers direct access to the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn ski region, which has more than 270 kilometres of pistes, making it a convenient base for a winter holiday in the Austrian Alps.

One of the hotel’s main attractions is ATMOSPHERE by Krallerhof, a contemporary spa designed by architect Hadi Teherani. The wellness area features a 50-metre heated infinity pool overlooking the mountains, a 5,500-square-metre natural bathing lake, panoramic saunas, relaxation areas and an Alpine Zen garden.

The hotel also has a separate REFUGIUM spa, with swimming pools, saunas, steam baths and a range of treatments.

Alongside its spa facilities, Krallerhof is developing a focus on regeneration and longevity, with experiences exploring sleep, stress management, movement, nutrition and recovery. Michaela Altenberger, Head of Regeneration & Longevity and a member of the family that owns the hotel, leads the programme.

Dining at Krallerhof blends traditional Austrian and regional cuisine with contemporary influences, while art and design feature throughout the property’s interiors.

Beyond winter skiing, the surrounding Leogang region offers hiking, mountain biking, golf and other outdoor activities in the warmer months, making Krallerhof a year-round Alpine destination.

For more information, visit www.krallerhof.com.