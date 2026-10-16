DiscoverEU Opens Up Europe to a New Generation of Young Travellers

Thousands of young Europeans can now explore the continent through DiscoverEU, a European Union initiative that promotes cultural exchange, independent travel, and greater understanding between countries.

Part of the Erasmus+ programme, DiscoverEU provides selected 18-year-olds with travel passes to experience Europe’s cities, landscapes and cultural heritage, primarily by rail.

The latest application round, which closed on 15 October 2026, invited young people living in EU member states and eligible Erasmus+ countries to apply for the chance to travel across Europe.

Successful applicants can travel for up to seven days within a one-month period, with journeys taking place between 1 March 2027 and 31 May 2028.

Participants also receive a DiscoverEU discount card, which provides access to reduced prices for accommodation, cultural attractions, sporting activities, local transport and other services.

Travel as an opportunity for learning

DiscoverEU was developed on the principle that travel can be an important educational experience, helping young people develop independence, confidence and a deeper understanding of the countries and communities around them.

For many participants, it may be their first opportunity to travel internationally without their families.

Whether exploring historic European capitals, discovering smaller towns, or experiencing different languages and traditions, the initiative encourages young travellers to engage with the continent beyond conventional tourist attractions.

Applicants can also travel with friends through a group application, making the scheme accessible to those who prefer to explore Europe together.

The programme places particular emphasis on sustainable travel, with rail journeys as the main means of transport. Alternative arrangements are available in certain circumstances, including where geography makes rail travel impractical.

Additional assistance is available for participants with disabilities or health conditions that may make travelling more challenging.

Connecting Europe’s next generation

Beyond tourism, DiscoverEU reflects the European Union’s broader ambitions to strengthen connections among young people from different countries.

By encouraging cross-border experiences, the initiative aims to develop cultural awareness, European identity and a stronger appreciation of the continent’s shared yet diverse heritage.

The programme also highlights the role of affordable travel in expanding access to international experiences, particularly for young people who might otherwise be unable to undertake an extended European journey.

As the latest successful applicants prepare to travel from March 2027, DiscoverEU continues to demonstrate how exploring new places can contribute to education, personal development and cultural understanding.