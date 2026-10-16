EU launches €215 million initiative to safeguard Europe’s cultural heritage from climate change

Historic buildings, monuments and cultural landmarks across Europe will benefit from a major new research partnership to address the growing threats posed by climate change.

The European Union has launched a €215 million initiative to help protect Europe’s cultural heritage from climate change and environmental damage, bringing together researchers, heritage specialists, and institutions from across the continent.

The European Partnership for Resilient Cultural Heritage was officially launched in Marseille, France, on 29 September 2026, with 90 partners from 30 countries participating in the programme.

Supported by €65 million in funding from the EU’s Horizon Europe research programme, the partnership will run for the next decade, developing new approaches to safeguard historic sites, cultural landscapes and other key elements of Europe’s heritage.

Protecting Europe’s shared heritage

From historic city centres and medieval castles to ancient monuments and archaeological sites, Europe’s cultural heritage is increasingly exposed to shifting environmental conditions.

Rising temperatures, flooding, coastal erosion and extreme weather can threaten the physical structures and surrounding landscapes that are integral to European history and identity.

For historic buildings, even gradual changes in temperature and moisture can pose significant conservation challenges, particularly where traditional construction materials and techniques require specialist care.

The new partnership aims to strengthen cooperation among countries, universities, research organisations and heritage authorities, encouraging the development of practical solutions to these challenges.

It will also examine how traditional conservation knowledge can complement modern scientific research and emerging technologies.

Research and international cooperation

A central feature of the initiative will be a series of international research funding calls over the next decade.

These calls will support collaborative projects examining the relationship between cultural heritage, climate change and environmental sustainability.

The partnership will also encourage knowledge-sharing among participating countries, helping heritage organisations learn from diverse conservation approaches and experiences.

Another objective is to ensure that cultural heritage receives greater consideration in environmental policies and climate adaptation strategies.

This could better integrate the preservation of historic environments into wider planning and sustainability discussions.

Preserving heritage for future generations

Cultural heritage plays an important role in European tourism, local economies and in community identity.

Historic towns, museums and cultural sites attract millions of visitors each year, while providing valuable connections to the history and traditions of individual regions.

Protecting these places presents both cultural and environmental challenges.

The new partnership represents a long-term investment to ensure that Europe’s historic places and cultural traditions can continue to be understood, experienced, and enjoyed by future generations.

Further information: European Commission, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation.